Jennie Garth Reveals She Got 'Bad Vibes' From Controversial Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider While Filming 'What I Like About You'

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Jennie Garth had a less than ideal experience working with Dan Schneider. During the Monday, April 13, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the actress, 54, revealed what it was really like being a part of a project produced by Schneider. Garth was featured on the sitcom What I Like About You, which also starred Amanda Bynes.

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Source: @armchairexpertpod/YouTube Jennie Garth guest-starred on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

“I got called in by Will Calhoun, who was one of the head executives of Friends, and he was doing a new show with Amanda Bynes. [Schneider] was the other producer. He was kind of the Amanda side of it because it was starring myself and Amanda Bynes,” she recalled. Shepard asked Garth whether she got “bad vibes” from Shenider, who was previously accused of sexual harassment and creating an uncomfortable work environment for child actors. “Yeah, I was, to the point where I said to Will, like, ‘I would rather just communicate solely with you. I trust you. I think that you have my best interests in mind and I don’t feel that way with your partner. So I’d rather just be with you,’” the 90210 alum remembered. “And he was like, ‘No problem.’”

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Source: @armchairexpertpod/YouTube Jennie Garth worked with Dan Schneider on 'What I Like About You.'

Shepard’s cohost, Monica Padman, asked Garth if she thought Bynes had been “destroyed” by Schneider. “Not specifically him. There were a lot of problems in the ecosystem of her,” she replied.

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Dan Schneider Was 'Physically Close' With Amanda Bynes

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Source: MEGA Dan Schneider had a close relationship with Amanda Bynes.

Karyn Finley Thompson, a former editor on The Amanda Show, previously alleged Schneider was "very physically close” with Bynes. "There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever. Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that," she said.

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Jennette McCurdy Seemingly Drags Dan Schneider in Her Memoir

Source: MEGA Dan Schneider was accused of fostering a toxic work environment.

Additionally, in Jennette McCurdy's book I’m Glad My Mom Died, she seemingly criticized the iCarly producer as a “mean-spirited, controlling and terrifying figure” — though she never named Schneider, simply referring to this person as “The Creator.” “The Creator can tear you down and humiliate you,” she wrote. “I’ve seen him do this when he fired a 6-year-old on the spot for messing up a few lines on a rehearsal day. And when a boom operator accidentally dropped the boom into a shot and The Creator stomped over to him and screamed in his face.”

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'Quiet on Set' Documentary Exposed Dan Schneider

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jennie Garth opened up about Dan Schneider's on-set behavior.