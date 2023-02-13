Jennifer Aniston Marks 54th Birthday By Posting Sweet Childhood Photo With Late Parents
Jennifer Aniston was feeling sentimental after celebrating her 54th birthday on Saturday, February 11.
The actress took to Instagram the next day to express her gratitude for the outpouring of love, and though her parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, are no longer alive, she took a moment to honor them as well.
"Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday🎈," the Emmy winner captioned the picture, which showed the trio in front of a scenic backdrop.
"Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes. I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you! ❤️🌸😘🙏🏼♒️," Aniston concluded her post.
Friends and fans adored the sweet tribute, with Rita Wilson commenting, "Such a touching photo…."
"Wow this shot ❤️ I hope you had a beautiful day you gorgeous girl ❣️🌹," added Helena Christensen.
This is the first birthday the Murder Mystery star has celebrated without her dad, who passed at age 89 in November 2022. After his death, the LolaVie haircare founder made a touching tribute to the soap opera actor.
- Jennifer Aniston Wraps Up Filming 'The Morning Show,' Gushes Over Costar Reese Witherspoon: Photo
- Reese Witherspoon Confesses She Was 'Terrified' On The Set Of 'Friends': 'My Brain Was Somewhere Else'
- Harry Styles Rips His Pants In Front Of First 'Celebrity Crush' Jennifer Aniston During L.A. Concert — Photos
"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain," she wrote. "And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Friends lead didn't always have the easiest relationship with her folks, especially with her mom.
"She was a model and she was all about presentation and what she looked like and what I looked like," the Smartwater ambassador recalled in a past interview. "I did not come out the model child she'd hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me, this little girl just wanting to be seen and wanting to be loved by a mum who was too occupied with things that didn't quite matter."