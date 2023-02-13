Jennifer Aniston Marks 54th Birthday By Posting Sweet Childhood Photo With Late Parents

"Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday🎈," the Emmy winner captioned the picture, which showed the trio in front of a scenic backdrop.

"Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes. I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you! ❤️🌸😘🙏🏼♒️," Aniston concluded her post.