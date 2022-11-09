Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Toned Abs In Skimpy Chanel Nipplekini For New Cover Shoot
Jennifer Aniston not only spilled the tea about what she's been going through the last few years, but she also wasn't afraid to pose nearly nude on the cover of Allure for their December issue.
On the front page, the Friends alum, 53, flaunted her toned abs while wearing an itty-bitty Chanel nipplekini that previous supermodels like Eva Herzigova and Stella Tennant wore in the '90s.
The actress also took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes shots.
"End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue 🤍🥹 Photos by @zoeygrossman, glam by @mrchrismcmillan and @gucciwestman, styling by @shibonleigh…" she wrote on Wednesday, November 9.
Of course, Aniston's pals couldn't get enough of the photos. Chelsea Handler wrote, "Sexy tushy!" while Rita Wilson added, "What a way to go out Allure. Great cover!"
While chatting with the outlet, the brunette babe declared she's doing better than ever in this time period.
“I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad s**t to ourselves,” Aniston said. “You’re going to be 65 one day and think, I looked f**king great at 53.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston touched upon her difficulty getting pregnant.
"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she divulged.
"All the years and years and years of speculation … It was really hard," she noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."
Though the Hollywood star doesn't have children, she still feels fulfilled in her life.
"Here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I?' I don't have to think about that anymore."
"I would say my late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard s**t, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be," she shared. "That's why I have such gratitude for all those sh**ty things. Otherwise, I would've been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don't f**king care."