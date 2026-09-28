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Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Her Bikini Body as She Shares Summer Snaps With Boyfriend Jim Curtis

jennifer aniston flaunts her bikini body as she shares summer snaps with boyfriend jim curtis
Source: MEGA; @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston shared bikini photos from her summer getaway with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 8:09 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Aniston is making the most of summer with boyfriend Jim Curtis by her side.

On Sunday, September 27, the actress gave fans a peek at her seaside getaway in a new Instagram post. In one photo, Aniston relaxed on a red kayak surrounded by deep blue water, as she wore a dark bikini and sunglasses while leaning back and enjoying the sunny day.

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image of Jennifer Aniston shared new photos from a seaside getaway with boyfriend Jim Curtis.
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston shared new photos from a seaside getaway with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

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The 57-year-old kept her vacation style casual, wearing her blonde hair down with a light cover-up draped over her shoulders. The wide ocean stretched behind her, creating a picture-perfect summer scene.

She captioned the post, “Sunday love…❤️🌕.”

Another slide showed Curtis cuddling and petting Aniston's dogs on the sofa. He wore a black shirt and matching cap with gray denim pants and black sneakers.

The Friends star also included a screen recording of the hypnotherapist's digital book, The Book of Possibility, as she listened to it.

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Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM
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Aniston Spent Time With Friends and Curtis

image of The actress posed in a dark bikini while relaxing on a red kayak in the ocean.
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

The actress posed in a dark bikini while relaxing on a red kayak in the ocean.

Aniston also made time for her close friends. She appeared to attend a yoga class before enjoying dinner with her gal pals.

Her latest post comes as the actress and Curtis continue to share glimpses of their relationship. The pair first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together in Mallorca in July 2025.

They later made their relationship Instagram official before continuing to enjoy trips together. Their travels have included another summer getaway in August of this year.

Aniston has also been openly supportive of Curtis and his work.

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Aniston Supports Curtis' New Book

image of Jim Curtis appeared in the post while spending time with Jennifer Aniston's dogs.
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Jim Curtis appeared in the post while spending time with Jennifer Aniston's dogs.

Just weeks before her latest vacation post, Aniston shared a sweet message for Curtis as he celebrated a major career milestone.

"And I love this man," Aniston wrote alongside a photo of herself gazing affectionately at Curtis.

The Friends star shared the message on her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 14, while celebrating the release of Curtis' latest book, The Book of Possibility.

Curtis released the book on September 8. The self-help guide explores subconscious beliefs and patterns through hypnotherapy, mindfulness and neuroscience.

Aniston had already shown her support for the project by sharing a photo of the book with the message, "I love this book."

Her support also extended beyond Instagram. On September 2, she joined Curtis at 92NY in New York City, where she moderated a conversation about his book and his work as a hypnotherapist and transformational coach.

Aniston and Curtis Opened Up About Their Bond

image of Jennifer Aniston has supported Jim Curtis' new book, 'The Book of Possibility,' in recent weeks.
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston has supported Jim Curtis' new book, 'The Book of Possibility,' in recent weeks.

The couple's public moments have come alongside sweet comments about their relationship.

Curtis recently told The Times that their connection grew out of "a many-month friendship first." He described what they share as "real joy, real presence, real calmness, real partnership."

"I feel really blessed to be in this relationship," he said, while describing Aniston as grounded, open, caring, kind and loving.

Aniston has been just as complimentary of Curtis, as she told ELLE in November 2025, "He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

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