Jennifer Aniston's Friends Are 'Naturally Protective' of Her Amid Her Romance With Jim Curtis, Claims Insider

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston is best known for 'Friends.'

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Curtis, who has spoken publicly about overcoming serious health problems and transforming his outlook through self-acceptance, recently joined Aniston for a rare public appearance in New York ahead of the release of his new book, The Book of Possibility. A source familiar with Aniston's circle said: "Jennifer's friends are naturally protective of her and want to make sure that any relationship she enters is built on something solid. Jim's world involves hypnotherapy, meditation and ideas that are quite different from a conventional nine-to-five existence, so inevitably there are people around her who ask questions. That doesn't mean anyone is accusing him of doing anything wrong." Another source said: "Jen has her own mind and has been interested in wellness for years. The important thing for those close to her is that she remains happy and makes her own decisions. Jim speaks very passionately about his beliefs and his work, but even though Jennifer isn't somebody who is easily pushed around there are fears she could be open to being tricked and manipulated given the size of her fortune."

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston joined Jim Curtis at a New York event.

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Curtis has said meditation has become part of their daily routine. He told People: "I wake up and I feed the dogs. I have coffee. Jen will pick the meditation and we'll do it. It changes your whole day." Curtis was diagnosed with lesions on his spinal cord in his 20s, resulting in chronic nerve damage and partial paralysis. He said he spent years angry about his condition before learning to accept it. Curtis added: "When I got to the point of loving my body and loving myself, I found this amazing relationship. A sense of self-love and acceptance is mirrored in your relationships. I just had this idea that at 50 years old, I would have a more substantial relationship, a serious relationship that would warm my heart."

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Source: MEGA The pair post cute pictures on social media.

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Curtis, who now walks with a limp, has said his experience ultimately shaped the work he does with others. He said: "I can accept love. I like to give love. What I've done is I've stepped into love holistically, in the sense of not just romantic love, but this loving compassion where my heart breaks open for the people I work with, and not in a bad way." During Curtis and Aniston's New York appearance, the wellness expert discussed the night he received what he called a "really scary diagnosis" after spending 13 hours in an emergency room.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, Jim Curtis, spent 13 hours in the emergency room.