10 Things Jennifer Aniston Has Said About Her Fitness and Weight-Loss Journey

During an interview with Women's Health, Jennifer Aniston shared how her fitness routine has changed over the past few years.

"I went from being a crazy workout girl to sort of saying, 'My body wants a little bit of a break,'" said the Friends actress. "So I kind of stay with more simple stuff and taking walks and not being neurotic about working out and eating right. I started to enjoy life a little bit more. The only downside to that is there’s that couple extra pounds and about 4,000 pregnancy rumors, but you know, other than that, it feels great."

Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, previously disclosed she was trying to get pregnant through IVF. However, she told Allure it had been "a challenging road" for her.