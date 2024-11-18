10 Things Jennifer Aniston Has Said About Her Fitness and Weight-Loss Journey
Jennifer Aniston Wants to Enjoy Her Journey
During an interview with Women's Health, Jennifer Aniston shared how her fitness routine has changed over the past few years.
"I went from being a crazy workout girl to sort of saying, 'My body wants a little bit of a break,'" said the Friends actress. "So I kind of stay with more simple stuff and taking walks and not being neurotic about working out and eating right. I started to enjoy life a little bit more. The only downside to that is there’s that couple extra pounds and about 4,000 pregnancy rumors, but you know, other than that, it feels great."
Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, previously disclosed she was trying to get pregnant through IVF. However, she told Allure it had been "a challenging road" for her.
Jennifer Aniston Changed Her Attitude Toward Fitness
Speaking with British Vogue, Aniston opened up how her views on working out evolved.
"I had to retrain my brain," she said, noting she used to stress her body. "You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout."
She Partnered With a Fitness Brand
In 2023, The Morning Show actress announced her collaboration with fitness brand Pvolve. According to Aniston, the brand helped her change her usual cardio-intensive workouts, especially after she suffered from a back injury in 2021.
"[Pvolve targets muscles that are] usually asleep," she explained, adding she began enjoying Pvolve movements.
Jennifer Aniston Is Also a Fan of Yoga!
Aniston's fitness journey also includes relaxation — and yoga serves as her main activity to achieve it.
"When I started doing yoga with Mandy, I noticed many things... My legs getting leaner, my arms getting stronger and most importantly, I noticed an inner strength. I feel like I am getting a meditation, a workout and time with my friend, all rolled into one hour," she wrote on her yoga and spin teacher Mandy Ingber's website.
She Follows an Eating Schedule
"I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning," Aniston told Radio Times in an interview. "I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jennifer Aniston Called Out Hollywood
In 1996, Aniston spoke candidly about the pressure over her weight and how it affected her career at some point.
"The disgusting thing of Hollywood — I wasn't getting lots of jobs 'cause I was too heavy," she told Rolling Stone. "I was like, 'What?!'"
Jennifer Aniston Is Committed to Sweating Smarter
The Murder Mystery actress's workout routine is sometimes inconsistent, but she ensures she gets sweat sessions during her free time!
"I can do 20 minutes and get as good of a workout as if I work for an entire hour," she told Women's Health. "We think we have to work out for a solid hour and that can be a bit intimidating."
She added, "You really can get an efficient workout with just a good 20 minutes if that's all the time you have, even 10 minutes of doing something that gets your body moving. I just find comfort in that."
Aniston revealed that, sometimes, her exercise days may drop to two or three days a week depending on her schedule.
The Actress Has 4 Rules
In a 2023 issue of CR Fashion Book for its 10th anniversary, Aniston listed the four rules she follows to stay healthy.
"I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can. That last part is challenging for me, but it's so important. I feel it when I don't get enough rest," she shared.
Jennifer Aniston Gives Herself a Treat
Aniston also learned to focus on her nutrition to support her workout routines.
She said, "It's usually a lot of high protein, vegetables, salads, soups and then everything I would possibly want on a weekend. I always give myself a cheat day."
The Friends with Money star revealed her favorite cheat meal is Mexican food, adding, "Or a cheeseburger or pizza or pasta — all that stuff."
Jennifer Aniston Shared Her Ideal Weight
In her Yahoo! Beauty interview in 2014, Aniston said she would love to shed five pounds.
She continued, "That is just where I have always been really comfortable at about 110 to 113 pounds. But it is harder to get that down, at this age."