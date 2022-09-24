Jon Hamm, Rihanna & More! All Of The Hollywood Stars Who Cannot Get Enough Of 'The Real Housewives': Photos
Who doesn't love a little bit of reality TV drama? From pop sensations to Oscar winning actors, stars seem to be just like us when it come to their love for The Real Housewives franchise!
Scroll through the gallery to see all the celebrity fans of the Bravo hit.
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm recently told Howard Stern that he's a big Housewives fan, and he even gave his two cents on Erika Jayne.
"Started in Jersey, then we went across the river to New York and then we got on a plane and flew across the country and landed in Beverly Hills," he told the shock jock of his favorite cities to watch.
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep has admitted that when not starring in her next Oscar worthy role, you could probably find her catching up on her Bravo shows. "It's life. It's right now. It's happening right now. And what do I do? I go in and watch [Real] Housewives of Beverly Hills. I do that," she said during an interview with the cast of Netflix's hit film Don't Look Up.
Rihanna
Rihanna has made it clear who her favorite Bravo ladies are. "Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom," the vocalist said in an interview with Elle. "Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids."
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence recently made headlines when she gave her unfiltered opinion on RHOBH star Erika Jayne. "My biggest problem with this season [is] that it’s just been boring, and I think that Erika is evil," admitted the American Hustle star. "I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP."
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis has been extremely vocal about her love for the franchise, even going on to throw her hat in the ring when it comes to joining the show.
"I'm a big Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan," she confessed during an episode of Andrea Savage's "A Grown-Up Women" podcast. "I did ask my husband [Ashton Kutcher] once: 'Listen, later in like 20, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Just for like a year.' He goes, 'I would kill you.'"
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson is a huge fan of the franchise, specifically The Real Housewives of Orange County and Vicki Gunvalson. "I would just like to play Vicki. I just wanna play Vicki," the actress said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "Vicki is a very fascinating person to me."