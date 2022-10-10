Nap Breaks, Makeup Mishaps & More: Jennifer Aniston Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'The Morning Show' Season 3
Though fans of The Morning Show are still eagerly awaiting a premiere date for season 3, Jennifer Aniston helped them get their fix by uploading a few photos from the set.
On Friday, October 7, the actress shared a "sneak peek" from the new batch of episodes, captioning the NYC-based Instagram photos, "Almost halfway through filming season 3 of @themorningshow."
The snaps showed the TV star lounging in between takes, going behind the camera with the production crew and visiting Brooklyn's iconic Coney Island.
In one comical clip, Aniston, 53, had one of her legs lifted up into the sink, explaining, "Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan." The Friends alum couldn't help but laugh at the situation as makeup artist Angela Levin scrubbed the orange remnants off her foot, quipping, "This is what love is."
The post excited fans, with big stars like Chrissy Teigen and Ryan Reynolds giving it a "like," while costar Reese Witherspoon didn't even realize they were halfway done with the season. "Wait ... are we really???" the latter commented on the pics, while The Talk's Amanda Kloots declared of the upcoming episodes, "Can’t wait!"
Though Aniston's character, Alex Levy, has endured quite a bit of drama over the first two seasons, the actress hinted that things will be looking up for the fictional broadcaster come the third season.
"I think it’s time to see Alex find some love and some passion," she previously spilled. "She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don’t think she’s ever really quite done."
The Emmy nominee also noted her character needs to find a "good girlfriend" she can rely on. "We need her to go out and have a girls’ night — and not well. Messy!" she said. "I want to see her go to the supermarket and just walk around the world and get out of her ivory tower a little bit."