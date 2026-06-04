'Friends' Costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Eying Sitcom Reunion With Courteney Cox: 'Let's Do It!'

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Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow pitched their return to sitcom television while catching up on Vanity Fair's Actors on Actors series. Aniston now stars alongside Reese Witherspoon on the drama The Morning Show, while Kudrow stars in HBO comedy The Comeback. Despite the success of their respective shows, the decades-old friends reminisced, laughed and plotted how they could return to the world of multi-camera sitcoms together.

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'Let's Pitch It!'

Source: @Variety/youtube Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston sat down for Variety's 'Actors on Actors.'

"I would love to do another one, if anyone wrote a good one," Kudrow said on the June 3 episode. "Let’s do it. You heard it here!" "Can we do you, me and Courteney Cox? What would that be?" she added. “Girlfriends,” Aniston declared. “Let’s pitch it. Let’s workshop it in front of all of these wonderful people.” Kudrow began starring on The Comeback in 2005, shortly after Friends ended. The show was initially cancelled but returned for Season 2 in 2014 and a final season in 2026.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston proposed a show that followed her Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

Aniston debuted on The Morning Show in 2019. Over the course of five seasons, the show has garnered more than 25 Emmy nominations. During the 45-minute episode, the pair also discussed the laundry list of impressive guest stars on Friends, including a rare comment from Aniston about her ex Brad Pitt. "Did you like the Thanksgiving episodes? Those were fun," Aniston asked Kudrow. "Yes. Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes," Kudrow responded. "When Brad was on, that was hilarious."

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Source: Variety/YouTube Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow starred in Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series.

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"I know. How funny," Aniston responded. "The movie stars that came on Friends. Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini. We had so many - Sean Penn. They were always nervous. Remember? I always found it fascinating how nervous they were." Pitt appeared on a Season 8 episode titled "The One with the Rumor." He played Will, a high school friend of Monica and Ross's, who started an "I Hate Rachel Green" club. The episode aired in 2001, just one year after Aniston and Pitt tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Malibu, Calif. They were first romantically linked in 1998 and confirmed their whirlwind engagement in 1999.

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Source: MEGA Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston reminisced on the star-studded guests on 'Friends.'

The infamous demise of their highly publicized Hollywood relationship occurred after Pitt starred in Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt were romantically linked in 2005. They confirmed their relationship after Aniston filed for divorce in March of that year. "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate," the couple said in a joint statement. "For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration."

Who Are Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Lovers?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston tied the knot with Brad Pitt before her marriage to Justin Theroux.