'Friends' Costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Eying Sitcom Reunion With Courteney Cox: 'Let's Do It!'
June 4 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow pitched their return to sitcom television while catching up on Vanity Fair's Actors on Actors series.
Aniston now stars alongside Reese Witherspoon on the drama The Morning Show, while Kudrow stars in HBO comedy The Comeback.
Despite the success of their respective shows, the decades-old friends reminisced, laughed and plotted how they could return to the world of multi-camera sitcoms together.
'Let's Pitch It!'
"I would love to do another one, if anyone wrote a good one," Kudrow said on the June 3 episode. "Let’s do it. You heard it here!"
"Can we do you, me and Courteney Cox? What would that be?" she added.
“Girlfriends,” Aniston declared. “Let’s pitch it. Let’s workshop it in front of all of these wonderful people.”
Kudrow began starring on The Comeback in 2005, shortly after Friends ended. The show was initially cancelled but returned for Season 2 in 2014 and a final season in 2026.
Aniston debuted on The Morning Show in 2019. Over the course of five seasons, the show has garnered more than 25 Emmy nominations.
During the 45-minute episode, the pair also discussed the laundry list of impressive guest stars on Friends, including a rare comment from Aniston about her ex Brad Pitt.
"Did you like the Thanksgiving episodes? Those were fun," Aniston asked Kudrow.
"Yes. Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes," Kudrow responded. "When Brad was on, that was hilarious."
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"I know. How funny," Aniston responded. "The movie stars that came on Friends. Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini. We had so many - Sean Penn. They were always nervous. Remember? I always found it fascinating how nervous they were."
Pitt appeared on a Season 8 episode titled "The One with the Rumor." He played Will, a high school friend of Monica and Ross's, who started an "I Hate Rachel Green" club.
The episode aired in 2001, just one year after Aniston and Pitt tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Malibu, Calif. They were first romantically linked in 1998 and confirmed their whirlwind engagement in 1999.
The infamous demise of their highly publicized Hollywood relationship occurred after Pitt starred in Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt were romantically linked in 2005. They confirmed their relationship after Aniston filed for divorce in March of that year.
"We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate," the couple said in a joint statement. "For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration."
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After announcing their breakup, Aniston admitted they were committed to remaining friends.
"I really do hope that someday we can be friends again," Aniston said in an interview with Vanity Fair at the time. "I will love [Brad] for the rest of my life. He's a fantastic man. I don't regret any of it, and I'm not going to beat myself up about it."
Though Aniston and Pitt now appear to be on better terms, she rarely makes comments about their past relationship.
Pitt attended Aniston's 50th birthday party in 2019. In 2020, they were seen hugging and laughing backstage at the Actor Awards.
Following their split, Aniston went on to marry actor Justin Theroux in 2015. The couple divorced in 2018.
Aniston has since been linked to health and wellness coach Jim Curtis. They were first spotted together in July 2025 and made their red carpet debut at Elle’s 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration in November 2025.