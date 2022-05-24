Khloé Kardashian Slams Tristan Thompson For Not Being A Good Partner After Cheating Drama: 'All Of It Is F**ked Up'

"I found out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part," Kardashian told host Amanda Hirsch of his past cheating scandals. "I mean, all of it is f***ed up, like, can there be like a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on ‘Daily Mail?’ That would be nice."

As OK! reported, Thompson's only comment about the scandal was made in January when he admitted he was in fact the father of Nichols' baby, Theo, after vehemently denying the claims. The he womanizer maintained he would help raise his third baby, but he has allegedly "done nothing" for the youngster while publicly flaunting his bond with True and his son, Prince, 5, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.