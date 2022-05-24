Lori Vallow's Son Makes Chilling Admission After Cult Mom Allegedly Murdered His Two Siblings

NEW BOOK CLAIMS CULT MOM LORI VALLOW'S LATE BROTHER, ALEX COX, HAD DISTURBING SEXUAL OBSESSION WITH HER

While Lori maintained at the time that her kids were safe and living in Arizona with unspecified family members, she and Chad, a self-published author, allegedly killed the young kids as part of a depraved doomsday ritual. Chad was said to have named Tylee as a "dark spirit" while he initially deduced that JJ was not a dark spirit, as OK! reported.

Colby told The Sun he remembered pleading with his mom to tell him where his siblings were for months to no avail. Once he learned of his siblings' tragic fates in which they were murdered, Colby was left with "dark thoughts" about "hurting them," referring to his mom and Chad. "[I was thinking] 'You want to hurt and kill my family? Then I'm going to kill you.'"