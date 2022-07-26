Beach Babe! Jennifer Aniston Rocks Chic Bikini Top As Actress Enjoys Tranquil Getaway
Jennifer Aniston is proving that age is but a number. The Friends actress, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, July 25, to share a relaxed selfie while lounging on the beach during a tropical getaway.
Aniston rocked a black bikini top and a straw hat as she smiled and showed off her glowing skin — without a stitch of makeup — for the camera.
BRAD PITT JEALOUS OF JENNIFER ANISTON'S CLOSE FRIENDSHIP WITH EX JUSTIN THEROUX, ACTRESS 'FINDS IT SWEET'
The We're the Millers actress' fans went crazy gushing over her in the comment section, with one writing, "Sun-kissed beauty!! 😍" and another exclaiming, "ahh, your hair. so perfect."
Even some celeb friends chimed in with Octavia Spencer adding, "Gorgeous and so is that pristine beach!!!" and Ali Wentworth commenting, "Oh hey beauty!!!!"
A possible reason Aniston looks so incredible? The California-native has recently found "peace" after finally cutting off her "toxic" exes. A source exclusively told OK! Aniston, "wants people to like her — and they do, but she has a habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own.”
“Jen has found peace,” the insider explained. “Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place.”
JENNIFER ANISTON SENDS LOVE TO EX-HUSBAND JUSTIN THEROUX ON ACTOR'S 50TH BIRTHDAY: SEE THE GUSHY POSTS
The Emmy Award Award winner has a tight relationship with former husband Justin Theroux and has even remained friends with ex Brad Pitt — despite him leaving her for Angelia Jolie.
“Jen is such a yes-girl that even after she and Justin broke up, she was still his biggest cheerleader,” the source noted. “She was always calling him to check in.”
However, Aniston is now setting some boundaries. “She had a good talk with Justin and explained why she needed to pull back, and he got it. There are no hard feelings," the insider revealed.
Meanwhile, Theroux has been open in the past about not wanting to cut ties with his ex-wife. “She makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally," he said in 2021.