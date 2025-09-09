or
Jennifer Aniston Sports Vest as She Shows Off Lingerie in New York City — After Soft Launching Her New Romance With Jim Curtis on Instagram

jennifer aniston vest lingerie nyc
Source: MEGA;@jimcurtis1/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston flaunted lingerie in NYC after soft launching her romance with Jim Curtis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston is reminding everyone why she’s a style icon.

The Friends alum, 56, stepped out in New York City looking sleek and sultry in a tailored black vest worn with nothing underneath but a peek of black lingerie.

She paired the bold top with matching flared trousers and classic pointed-toe heels, keeping her look polished yet racy.

image of Jennifer Aniston showed off her chic street style in NYC.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston showed off her chic street style in NYC.

Her accessories were timeless — gold hoops, a dainty chain necklace, and a small black handbag. She then let her honey-blonde highlights cascade down her shoulders as she finished the look with tinted sunglasses.

The street-style moment comes on the heels of her soft launching a new romance on Instagram with businessman Jim Curtis.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram
In a recent 18-photo carousel, fans noticed a romantic sunset snap of Curtis tucked in at photo number 17, showing him from behind as he gazed at the horizon.

“Oh, hello 17 pic,” one fan teased, while another joked, “It’s the soft launch for me.”

A third wrote, “Happiness looks beautiful on you.”

image of The outing comes after the actress' Instagram soft launch with Jim Curtis.
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

The outing comes after the actress' Instagram soft launch with Jim Curtis.

Curtis has already been spotted supporting Aniston publicly.

Jennifer Aniston

At her LolaVie haircare event in Los Angeles, he was seen “lowkey engaging, laughing” with guests while she sat for an interview.

“Jim stayed in the back talking to people and introducing himself,” one eyewitness told an outlet. “He seemed very happy to be there to support Jen.”

Their romance first made buzz in June after the two were seen cozying up at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California. By July, they were photographed slipping into the back of an SUV together in Mallorca, Spain, with longtime pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka tagging along.

image of Jim Curtis has already supported the 'Friends' star at her LolaVie event in August.
Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram;MEGA

Jim Curtis has already supported the 'Friends' star at her LolaVie event in August.

Now, the couple is taking things to the next level.

"They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," one source spilled, while a second insider said, "This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years."

Another added, “She’s been happy on her own, but she’s also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen’s in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy.”

jennifer aniston stuns new york city
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston made waves with her new romance.

Of course, Aniston’s love life has always drawn attention.

She was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later to Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2018. Over the years, she’s also been linked to John Mayer, Vince Vaughn, Tate Donovan, Adam Duritz and Daniel McDonald — with even a rumored fling with Charlie Schlatter in her past.

