Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Aniston's Trainer Reveals the Star's Secrets to Staying Fit at 56

split photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston’s trainer revealed how the actress stays fit at 56.

Profile Image

Jan. 25 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

At 56, Jennifer Aniston continues to defy age, and her personal trainer, Dani Coleman, revealed how the actress maintains her famously fit physique through unwavering dedication to fitness.

“No matter how much time or where Jen’s schedule takes her, she always values moving her body,” Coleman told Daily Mail on Thursday, January 8. “She understands that doing something each day, even if it’s small, is better than nothing, which is why she loves Pvolve because we have workouts of all lengths and formats.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jennifer Aniston stays fit through consistent, full-body workouts.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston stays fit through consistent, full-body workouts.

Article continues below advertisement

Coleman, who is the founder and VP of training at Pvolve, calls Aniston a “super woman” when it comes to commitment. They focus on "full body" workouts during their sessions together.

“Jen and I train utilizing our Signature formats: Strength & Sculpt, Sculpt & Burn, and Progressive Weight Training,” Coleman explained. “We do full-body workouts and love to frequent our p.band, p.3 trainer, p.ball, and gliders, and we mix in heavy dumbbells with a focus on building lean muscle mass. Our sessions are filled with hard work, a good playlist, and a few intermissions to play with the pups!”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress' trainer said movement is a daily priority for the actress.
Source: @dani_bcoleman/Instagram

The actress' trainer said movement is a daily priority for the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston is known for her love of challenging workouts, largely thanks to Pvolve’s low-impact functional fitness system. She has partnered with the program since 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2025, Aniston opened up about her health philosophy during an interview with Allure, introducing her “80/20” approach to lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Friends' star follows an '80/20' lifestyle focused on balance, not restriction.
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' star follows an '80/20' lifestyle focused on balance, not restriction.

Article continues below advertisement

“You’ve got to live your life. No restrictions — except hard drugs,” she explained. “It’s the 80/20 approach. Eighty percent healthy living, and then 20 percent is: Go have a martini, go have your pizza and burgers and stay up late with your friends. There’s a balance.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jennifer Aniston favors low-impact strength and sculpting routines.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston favors low-impact strength and sculpting routines.

Aniston has also previously set a goal to work out “at least four times a week at minimum.”

She admitted, “If I’m working, sadly, sometimes I can only get in two or three, but as long as I get it in, that’s all that matters.”

The starlet emphasized the importance of strength training for women in their 50s, noting, “If you lose muscle, your bones get brittle — osteoporosis. We fall down, we break a hip, and that’s a wrap.”

