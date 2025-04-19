Jennifer Aniston, 56, Flaunts Toned Abs as She Tells Fans to 'Love Your Body': Photos
Jennifer Aniston continues to prove how ageless her beauty is!
The Friends actress flaunted her toned abs in a workout video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, April 10. The icon wore mismatched workout gear, which included a pink sports bra and gray spandex pants.
As the workout queen dove right into her resistance training, her defined muscles could be seen from yards away. Though Aniston appeared to be in shape during her rigorous workout, she called her equipment “small but deadly.”
By the end of her training, the 56-year-old said she was heading out on a “business trip.” As she packed up her Pvolve workout gear to take with her, Aniston shared some words of encouragement to her fans.
“Love your life. Love your body. Love it!” the star said before walking out of the gym barefoot.
Plenty of fans showered the Murder Mystery actress with compliments, saying she was an “inspiration” to those who want to live a “healthy life.”
“Jennifer Aniston will always be THE goal,” wrote a fan.
“You have been fit for decades!” exclaimed another.
Apart from her workout routine and insanely impressive abs, Aniston and Gladiator II actor Pedro Pascal recently sparked dating rumors. The two were initially spotted together in West Hollywood in March.
After the media caught wind of their three-hour dinner at the Tower Bar, located inside the Sunset Tower Hotel, Pascal revealed he and the actress aren’t linked romantically. “We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends,” he told a reporter at the premiere of Season 2 of his post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us.
“It happens,” he added about the rumor.
Though Aniston isn’t exactly linked to anyone romantically at the moment, she’s busy organizing plans to make her home in Montecito, Calif., her main estate. The star purchased the $14.8 million farmhouse from Oprah Winfrey in 2022.
“She isn't looking to sell her place in L.A. just yet, but she is planning to test out Montecito as a home base once it's all done,” a source close to the actress said. “She also loves that it's a lot more laid-back there, so when she does want to get away, she can genuinely get some privacy. It's a little like Malibu 30 years ago. She's excited to make a new life there and maybe even do some dating.”