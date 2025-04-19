Jennifer Aniston, 56, Flaunts Toned Abs as She Tells Fans to 'Love Your Body': Photos

Jennifer Aniston continues to prove how ageless her beauty is!

The Friends actress flaunted her toned abs in a workout video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, April 10. The icon wore mismatched workout gear, which included a pink sports bra and gray spandex pants.

As the workout queen dove right into her resistance training, her defined muscles could be seen from yards away. Though Aniston appeared to be in shape during her rigorous workout, she called her equipment “small but deadly.”