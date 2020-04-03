Jennifer Aniston, who turned 50 in 2019, still looks like her 20-something character in the ‘90s sitcom Friends. While some good genes are obviously present, Jennifer works hard to maintain her figure, looks, skin, muscle tone and general health.

Known for her “girl next door” looks, Jen works hard to stay that way. While she claims to have rejected plastic surgery as a way to remain youthful, she does not shy away from a vigorous routine that includes interval training and total-body climbing at Rise Nation as well as a meditative movement class.

Here are all the ways Jen Aniston stays fit and beautiful amid her busy A-list schedule.