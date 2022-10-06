Jennifer Aniston & Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Reunite In Brooklyn To Grab Dinner With Pals
Amicable exes! Though Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux ended their two-year marriage in 2017, the pair clearly has no problem being in each other's presence, as they both attended a group dinner on Friday, September 30.
The duo chowed down at Laser Wolf in Brooklyn and were accompanied by quite a few famous pals, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Howard Stern.
Ann eyewitness snapped a photo of the star-studded outing which showed an unidentified woman sitting between the former spouses. The reunion isn't too much of a surprise, as the Friends alum revealed she and ex-husband Brad Pitt made amends after their divorce as well.
"Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," she insisted. "We speak, and there's no oddness."
Despite being one of the most desirable women in Hollywood, the actress, 53, hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and Theroux split, but as OK! previously shared, she's eager to find someone special.
"I think I'm ready to share myself with another [person]. I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple," admitted Aniston. "I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time."
When it comes to what she's attracted to in a man, the Emmy nominee explained, "Confidence, but not cockiness. Humor. Please. I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, kind to people. You know, it's just very few necessities."
She noted that she would love to find someone who is just as into fitness as she is, but clarified that it's "not just about how you look. I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I'm 80."
And while some of her pals may be on apps like Raya, the Morning Show star admitted she's against online dating. "I'm an old-school girl," she quipped.
