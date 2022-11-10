Jennifer Aniston Turned Ex-Husband Justin Theroux's Office Into Her 'Babe Cave'
From “Man Cave” to “Babe Cave!”
The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston got candid about redecorating her Bel-Air, Calif. home following her 2018 split from ex-husband Justin Theroux. In a new interview published on Wednesday, November 9, the Friends alum shared that one of her biggest renovations came when she revamped her former flame’s “dark” office into a bright, airy space of her own.
“Welcome to the Babe Cave,” the actress said upon entering the “small cottage that’s about 90 percent windows,” as reporter Danielle Pergament put it.
JENNIFER ANISTON REVEALS SHE SPENT YEARS 'TRYING TO GET PREGNANT'
“This was Justin’s office,” the star continued. “You can imagine he likes things black and dark. I lightened it up, stripped it all.”
The changes to the space were so notable that even Theroux was seemingly shocked upon seeing the revamped space. "He came over [the other day] and was like, ‘What the f**k did you do?’ I said, ‘I brought the light back in, buddy,’" Aniston recalled.
Yet it seems as though decorating is more than just a hobby for the TV icon.
“I would love to be an interior designer. I love walking into a house that’s being torn apart and finding ways to put it back together,” she explained, a sentiment that also seemingly applies in a more metaphorical sense.
JENNIFER ANISTON FLAUNTS TONED ABS IN SKIMPY CHANEL NIPPLEKINI FOR NEW COVER SHOOT
“I feel like I’m coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light,” Aniston continued, adding that she's “had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn’t healed from the time I was a little kid.”
A self-described “very independent person,” Aniston said she’s learned that this work is an ongoing process.
“I’ve realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress,” she spilled. “Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?”
Allure chatted with Aniston for what will be the beauty publication's last physical issue.