'I Do Have a Faithful Husband!': Jennifer Aydin Slams Trolls Suggesting Husband Bill Cheated More Than Once
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is under fire from Instagram followers suggesting her husband, Bill Aydin, cheated more than once — and she is not having it.
One keyboard warrior took to one of Jennifer’s Instagram posts to boldly claim Bill has cheated more than once. “He hasn’t been faithful it was more than 1 mistake actually 1 too many,” they wrote. Rather than ignoring the remark, Jennifer quickly came to Bill’s defense. “It was 1 moment in time — that’s it,” she explained. “Sorry you’re so jelly that you’d rather believe you’re [SIC] pea size brain — awwww.” Jennifer had more to say to this naysayer, claiming she “just saw” their Instagram page and feels “so sorry” for them. “You may proceed to say bad things about me,” Jennifer added. “It’s ok. I let karma handle my battles and well, you… You may proceed!”
Unfortunately for Jennifer, this wasn’t the only person who had negative things to say about Bill and his past affair.
“I would rather have a faithful husband and a tiny house,” another commenter chimed in with. Jennifer had Bill’s back again, affirming she absolutely has a faithful husband and that his one misstep in the past should not define him.
“I dare anyone out there to come forward and say he cheated again — I dare you!” she added. “In the meantime — I’d rather have my house and my husband than yours.”
Still, another Instagram user brought up Bill’s past indiscretion, asking Jennifer if she wonders “if Bill is cheating every time he walks out the door?” “I never wonder — never — he’s adamant about having each other’s location,” Jennifer revealed.
Back in February of 2022, Jennifer spoke to Us Weekly about Bill’s affair, explaining that it happened when she was nine months pregnant. She elaborated that what led her to discover the affair was a “credit card receipt with suspicious charges” and a “text message in his phone.” Although Jennifer admitted to getting angry and throwing things at Bill, she shared that once her baby was born, she wanted to make her marriage work if Bill wanted to. Until it was outed on RHONJ, Jennifer noted she kept the affair a secret and tried to “pretend this never happened.”
While she did end up having to deal with it in the public arena thanks to the show, Jennifer made it clear she has gotten past the traumatic event.
“This happened ten years ago,” Jennifer explained at the time, noting that she is “over it.”