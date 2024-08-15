Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is under fire from Instagram followers suggesting her husband, Bill Aydin, cheated more than once — and she is not having it.

One keyboard warrior took to one of Jennifer’s Instagram posts to boldly claim Bill has cheated more than once. “He hasn’t been faithful it was more than 1 mistake actually 1 too many,” they wrote. Rather than ignoring the remark, Jennifer quickly came to Bill’s defense. “It was 1 moment in time — that’s it,” she explained. “Sorry you’re so jelly that you’d rather believe you’re [SIC] pea size brain — awwww.” Jennifer had more to say to this naysayer, claiming she “just saw” their Instagram page and feels “so sorry” for them. “You may proceed to say bad things about me,” Jennifer added. “It’s ok. I let karma handle my battles and well, you… You may proceed!”

Unfortunately for Jennifer, this wasn’t the only person who had negative things to say about Bill and his past affair.

“I would rather have a faithful husband and a tiny house,” another commenter chimed in with. Jennifer had Bill’s back again, affirming she absolutely has a faithful husband and that his one misstep in the past should not define him.

“I dare anyone out there to come forward and say he cheated again — I dare you!” she added. “In the meantime — I’d rather have my house and my husband than yours.”