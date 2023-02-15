Jennifer Aydin Opens Up About Being More 'Authentic' On 'RHONJ' Than Costars & Drama-Filled Season 13

"We signed up to do a reality show. This is raw and real," Jennifer continues. "A lot of couples deal with this type of thing. I will not be one of those Housewives that are going to deny it and pretend that everything is hunky dory — no. We are a real family and a real couple. We have ups and downs like every marriage. The difference is Bill and I are committed to the commitment."

After learning how to be completely honest when the cameras are rolling, the native of Turkey insists some of her costars should probably learn to take a page from her book. "I don't change for the cameras," she explains. "The way that I am off camera is the way I am off camera. But it's very hard to ask people to be that way."