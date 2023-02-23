Jennifer Garner Rocks Little Black Dress At 'Party Down' Premiere As She Admits It Was 'Terrifying' To Play A Character On Magic Mushrooms: Photos
Jennifer Garner looked camera ready when she posed at the Wednesday, February 22, premiere of STARZ's Party Down.
The actress sported a little black dress as she wore her hair down and sported some gorgeous jewelry, including earrings and a bracelet.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from the night out!
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the carpet, the actress, 50, confessed it wasn't easy for her to get into character on the show, as they tried magic mushrooms in one scene.
"I haven't seen the episode," she stated. "It was terrifying — any time I have to play inebriated, or any altering anything — to me. I don't have a lot of experience."
"But Ken Marino really held my hand, and he was an amazing director," the star added. "He really made me feel as good as one can feel when they are standing on their head."
The series, which also stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch and Megan Mullally, is returning almost 13 years after the show went off the air.
"They're legends," Garner said of why she wanted to appear on the small screen. "This is a group of legends. There's no one funnier. There's no writing that is better, more sparkly, more naughty, more fun. I could not jump in it fast enough, honestly. I was so, so excited to be invited."
As OK! previously reported, the 13 Going on 30 alum seems to be in a good spot these days, especially since she and ex Ben Affleck are on good terms.
The two were seen spending time with daughter Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, as they attended the little boy's baseball game.
Meanwhile, it seems like the Good Will Hunting alum, who also shares Seraphina, 14, with Garner, is happy his ex found love with John Miller.
"He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," a source spilled about the duo who were first linked in 2018.
"John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well," explained the insider. "Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."