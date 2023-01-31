Ben Affleck Hangs Out With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Longtime Boyfriend John Miller In California

Meanwhile, Garner and Miller have also been spotted out and about together more as of late. Though the mother-of-three has done her best to keep her relationship out of the public eye, the lovebirds were photographed over the weekend holding hands while strolling through Santa Barbara.

With huge smiles plastered across their faces, Garner held her man tight as they enjoyed their one-on-one time.

And while Garner and Miller — who were first linked in 2018 — appear to be doing better than ever, introducing their respective broods to the other's just last year, OK! learned the A-lister is in no rush to get married again.