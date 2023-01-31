OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Hangs Out With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Longtime Boyfriend John Miller In California

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 31 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

A new Hollywood bromance may be forming between Jennifer Garner's old and new love!

Ben Affleck and John Miller were seen exchanging handshakes and smiles outside the actress' California home on Monday, January 30. As seen in photos obtained by a news outlet, the Argo actor was waiting outside his ex-wife's home when the low-key couple arrived.

Source: mega

As Garner parked her car on the sidewalk, Miller walked over to Affleck to greet him, with the two exchanging a few words while smiling. Shortly after, the brunette beauty — who stunned in a navy cardigan with a blouse, jeans and sneakers — joined the men before they all walked inside.

Affleck showed up to his ex's home in a black coat, white T-shirt, tan pants and colorful sneakers. Meanwhile, Garner's boyfriend, the chairman and CEO of Cali Group, kept it casual in light-washed jeans and a checkered, blue button-down.

The sighting marks the second time the former flames — they share Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 — have been spotted together since Affleck tied the knot to Jennifer Lopez last summer.

As OK! reported, just last week, Garner joined the Gone Girl actor and his new wife for Seraphina’s musical performance in Santa Monica, Calif.

Source: mega
Meanwhile, Garner and Miller have also been spotted out and about together more as of late. Though the mother-of-three has done her best to keep her relationship out of the public eye, the lovebirds were photographed over the weekend holding hands while strolling through Santa Barbara.

With huge smiles plastered across their faces, Garner held her man tight as they enjoyed their one-on-one time.

And while Garner and Miller — who were first linked in 2018 — appear to be doing better than ever, introducing their respective broods to the other's just last year, OK! learned the A-lister is in no rush to get married again.

Garner "decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet," spilled a source, who clarified that "There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that."

If Garner were to walk down the aisle sometime in the future, it would mark her third time saying "I Do" after marrying Scott Foley and Affleck. She and the father of her children tied the knot in 2005, just one year after she divorced Foley, and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Source: OK!

Page Six obtained photos of Affleck and Miller's friendly exchange.

