Ben Affleck Is 'Very Pleased' Jennifer Garner 'Found' John Miller, He's Proven To Be 'Stepdad Material': Source
Ben Affleck couldn't be happier that ex-wife Jennifer Garner found herself a prince charming.
"He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," a source squealed of Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, whom she was first linked to in 2018.
Another insider told a news publication that the CaliBurger CEO has been welcomed into Affleck and Garner's extended family with open arms after proving to be a good partner and caretaker.
"John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well," explained the insider. "Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."
Affleck and Garner are parents to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, and while they "speak all the time" about their brood, the exes make sure to respect each other's boundaries when it comes to their relationships.
"Jennifer keeps out of his relationship with [Jennifer Lopez] and he doesn't pry into the situation with John," noted another pal. "That's not something either of them would interfere in."
Despite Garner and Miller's kids hanging out more often now — they apparently first met at the actress' 50th birthday party last year — the couple is careful not to rush their blended brood.
"They don't want to disrupt their kids' lives right now," explained a pal, as Miller is a dad of two.
On the other hand, Affleck and Lopez's kids are getting really familiar with each other now that they all live together.
J.Lo revealed her and her husband's kids are all living under one roof during a January television appearance, saying: “We moved in together. The kids moved in together."
"It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true," the mother-of-two then admitted.
Lopez — who shares twins Max and Emme, both 14, with ex Marc Anthony — said "I Do" to her rekindled flame in July 2022 and again the following month at the actor's Georgia estate.
Radar spoke to insiders about Affleck's stamp of approval of Miller.