Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite To Spend Time With 2 Of Their Kids After Actor's Grammys Appearance Goes Viral
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to be the most amicable of exes.
On Thursday, February 16, the formerly married pair linked up in Los Angeles to spend time with kids Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, as they attended the latter's baseball game seven years after calling it quits.
Affleck, who wore a pair of black jeans, flannel top and sneakers, sipped on a medium soda from McDonald's while happily strolling with Garner, who rocked a gray jacket, jeans and pair of loafers. Their middle child, Seraphina, 14, didn't tag along for the outing.
The reunion comes after the dad-of-three and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, made headlines for seemingly getting into an argument on camera while at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
“Look more friendly, look motivated,” the Shotgun Wedding actress seemingly spat at her husband, to which the Argo star replied, "I might.”
“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one social media user commented on a clip of Affleck's solemn mood during the music awards.
"How long do you think they are gonna stick this out just to prove us wrong 😂😂," another chimed in about the Hollywood power couple.
However, Lopez and Affleck weren't exactly in the dark about what the world thought of their public night out. “J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme," a seat filler at the Grammys spilled in a TikTok.
"Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression," the eyewitness spilled. "I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey this is so funny, look at this,’ and he was like ‘Jesus Christ.’”
Page Six obtained the photos of Affleck and Garner spending time with their kids.