Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite To Spend Time With 2 Of Their Kids After Actor's Grammys Appearance Goes Viral

However, Lopez and Affleck weren't exactly in the dark about what the world thought of their public night out. “J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme," a seat filler at the Grammys spilled in a TikTok.

"Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression," the eyewitness spilled. "I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey this is so funny, look at this,’ and he was like ‘Jesus Christ.’”