Jennifer Garner Brings Lookalike Daughter Violet To White House State Dinner For Rare Public Appearance

The mother-of-three, 50, and Violet, 17, were two of the roughly 400 guests to attend the first state dinner held by Biden's administration. Other notable attendees included EGOT winner John Legend, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, Stephen Colbert, Anna Wintour and more.

JENNIFER LOPEZ & JENNIFER GARNER'S FRIENDSHIP IS 'VERY NEW,' BEN AFFLECK'S EX 'CAN'T BELIEVE HOW SWEET' THE NEWLYWED IS TO HER KIDS: SOURCE

Violet's night out with her mom was one of the few times she has made a public appearance at a glitzy event — though she is often seen out and about with her famous parents.