Jennifer Garner Spends Thanksgiving Volunteering With Her Kids As Friendship With Jennifer Lopez Grows
Jennifer Garner and her kids lent their helping hands to a great cause this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, November 24, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared a video to her Instagram Story to show how she and her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — spent the holiday volunteering.
JENNIFER GARNER SHOWS OFF HER TONED LEGS IN ALL-WHITE OUTFIT AT THE BIG NIGHT OUT GALA — SEE PHOTOS!
"Happy Thanksgiving from Yakima Valley, WA," Garner wrote beside a video of herself looking quite excited to be helping out. "Thank you @savethechildren for including my kids and me — we loved packaging and delivering Thanksgiving food with you, and we were so grateful to meet some of the amazing families you serve."
The family's charity-filled day comes as the Alias star has reportedly become much closer with the Argo actor's new wife, Jennifer Lopez, while they continue to blend their families.
"Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," an insider shared, adding that Garner "can’t believe how sweet" Lopez has been to her kids. "They really enjoy each other."
The Marry Me star, who has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, even gushed about Garner's dynamic with Affleck in a recent interview. "[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together," she explained.
JENNIFER GARNER & SON SAMUEL ARE ALL SMILES WHILE HOLDING HANDS AFTER SCHOOL: PHOTOS
Lopez and the Juno star's newfound friendship will come in handy later this year since the newly married couple is planning on inviting Garner to their huge holiday party for Christmas.
"They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," the source spilled.
Garner and Affleck were married from 2004 until they officially divorced in 2018. The Texas native has been in an on-again off-again relationship with businessman John Miller for five years.