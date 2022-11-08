Jennifer Lopez Praises 'Amazing' Co-Parent Jennifer Garner While Blending Families With Ben Affleck

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," the "Waiting For Tonight" singer said in an interview, published Tuesday, November 8, of making their children comfortable. "They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far."

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up," Lopez continued.