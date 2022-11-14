Breaking A Sweat! Ben Affleck Plays Basketball With Son Samuel After Wife Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Taking His Last Name

The special father and son time comes as the Boston native, who also has daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, with the 13 Going On 30 star, has been basking in family life with the "Get Right" musician, who shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with former spouse Marc Anthony, after tying the knot twice over the summer.

Lopez was so intent on meshing lives with her new husband, she went on to legally take Affleck's last name. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that," Lopez explained in a different interview.