Breaking A Sweat! Ben Affleck Plays Basketball With Son Samuel After Wife Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Taking His Last Name
Ben Affleck showed off his basketball skills over the weekend. On Saturday, November 12, the Batman star was seen shooting hoops with his 10-year-old son, Samuel, at a park in Beverly Hills after wife Jennifer Lopez opened up about blending their families.
Affleck looked better than ever — he wore a beige crewneck sweater and a pair of dark jeans — while the singer had a huge smile plastered from ear to ear as she watched her man run around the court with his youngest child, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.
The special father and son time comes as the Boston native, who also has daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, with the 13 Going On 30 star, has been basking in family life with the "Get Right" musician, who shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with former spouse Marc Anthony, after tying the knot twice over the summer.
Lopez was so intent on meshing lives with her new husband, she went on to legally take Affleck's last name. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that," Lopez explained in a different interview.
"But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl," she continued of the name change.
The Gone Girl star and the Hustlers actress rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off their first engagement in 2004. The duo got engaged once again in April and married for the first time in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July. The pair wed once again on Affleck's Georgia estate in front of friends and family the following month.