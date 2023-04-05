Jennifer Garner Knows Her 3 Children Think She's Extra: 'It's A Fact'
Jennifer Garner doesn't care if she's not a cool mom!
While promoting her newest series, The Last Thing He Told Me, the Hollywood A-lister admitted her and ex-husband Ben Affleck's kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, have become a bit embarrassed by her as they grow up.
"I think my children live feeling that way," Garner said of her offspring labeling her quirky ways as "extra. They would tattoo it. They don't even need to say it. It is fact."
Despite Garner's brood poking fun, the proud mama is still thankful for what "amazing teenagers" they turned out to be, noting how extremely "close" she is with all three of them.
Another person the Juno star's kids have gotten close to is Garner's boyfriend, John Miller. "John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well," a source told one outlet. "Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."
Even though her man has been getting along great with her inner circle, the couple is not looking to tie the knot anytime soon — though there's no issues in their romance. "There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that," the insider said. "She feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label."
However, Miller and the 13 Going On 30 star have continued to let their loved ones get to know each other better. "John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids" at Garner's 50th birthday party last year, a source said. "Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife."
The pair have been in an on-again off-again relationship since 2018 following Garner's divorce from the Air actor in 2015.
