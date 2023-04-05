Jennifer Garner Knows Her 3 Children Think She's Extra: 'It's A Fact' 

Another person the Juno star's kids have gotten close to is Garner's boyfriend, John Miller. "John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well," a source told one outlet. "Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."

Even though her man has been getting along great with her inner circle, the couple is not looking to tie the knot anytime soon — though there's no issues in their romance. "There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that," the insider said. "She feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label."