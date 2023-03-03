Jennifer Lopez Looks Exhausted While Heading Into A Dance Studio As She & Ben Affleck Continue The Search For Their Dream Home
Jennifer Lopez seems to have a lot on her plate.
The Latin superstar appeared fatigued as she made her way into a Los Angeles dance studio for rehearsals on Thursday, March 2, while she and her husband, Ben Affleck, continue to search for the perfect home for their blended family.
Lopez, who wore a tan Gucci jacket with dark brown pants, hiking boots and a pair of aviator sunglasses, exited her vehicle while clutching her signature glitter cup before working up a sweat at the facility.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and the Good Will Hunting star were photographed looking at a property in the Pacific Palisades earlier this week despite rumors they were in escrow on a separate $34.5 million home in the same area.
The new estate the Hollywood power couple was checking out is conveniently located 15 minutes from Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in Brentwood, Calif., which would be helpful for his kiddos Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old son Samuel, who live with the 13 Going On 30 star part-time.
Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme, both 15, with ex Marc Anthony, recently opened up about the process of her and her spouse's children all moving in together after she and Affleck wed twice over the summer.
“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the "On The Floor" singer explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”
The pair and their offspring have been living in Lopez's Bel-Air mansion, which they renovated, as they continue to search for their own house. “JLo and Ben looked at so many houses but none of them felt like home to them,” a source claimed of their ongoing hunt.
“They were hoping to walk into a place and be floored and that just didn’t happen. The homes that they saw didn’t offer what they wanted and — although many of them were gorgeous homes — none of them really felt right," the insider said.
