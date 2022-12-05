Jennifer Garner Raves About Attending 'Magical' White House State Dinner With Daughter Violet Affleck

"The White House State Dinner last night felt like a dream. Thank you to @potus and @flotus for including me in the magical and elegant evening celebrating the friendship between US/ France with gracious President @emmanuelmacron and First Lady Macron. My lovely date and I will remember it always. ✨," Garner penned beside photos of herself donning a chic black dress, her lavish table setting and a video of a violinist playing inside the venue.

While she may have been attending an event to celebrate the ever-growing relationship between America and France, the Alias star has been working on her friendship with her ex Ben Affleck's new wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Since Garner, who shares the 16-year-old, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with the Boston native, and the Selena actress are now practically family, the two Hollywood stars have become quite close, OK! previously reported.