Jennifer Garner Admits She's 'Not Always Nice': 'I Can Also Be Salty'

Oct. 26 2022, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Though Jennifer Garner is known for her positive attitude, she made it clear that she has her off days just like everyone else.

"I'm not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done. It's not that I feel I'm underestimated in that way—I'm not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn't going to fly with me,'" she shared in a new interview.

"When that happens, I don't want you to be shocked that I'm a real person," she continued.

Earlier this year, the actress, who is dating John Miller, revealed she went all out in honor of her 50th birthday. "I basically had a wedding for myself," the Alias alum, who shares Seraphina, Violet and Samuel with ex Ben Affleck, said. "I was so shocked that I was doing it."

In July, Garner's ex Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, and it looks like the mom-of-three may be following suit, as Miller may pop the question soon. “It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official,” an insider dished.

Though it may seem like the timing is suspicious, the 13 Going on 30 star seems to be ready to take the next step in her relationship.

“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” a source explained of the couple. “They’d already decided they want a long-term future together."

“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the source noted.

Garner spoke with Town & Country.

