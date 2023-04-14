OK Magazine
Aging Like Fine Wine! Jennifer Garner Always Looks Stunning: See Her Makeup-Free Photos

No matter what, Jennifer Garner always stuns!

The star, who turns 51 on April 17, isn't afraid to show off her natural looks on social media.

Scroll through the gallery below to see her makeup-free photos!

jennifer garner ig
Source: @jennifergarner/instagram

The 13 Going on 30 alum encouraged her fans to stay protected from the sun and use Neutrogena products.

“My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she previously shared with Harper's BAZAAR. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

jennifer garner makeup free
Source: mega

“My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” she continued. “Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything.”

jennifer garner
Source: @jennifergarner/instagram

The Hollywood starlet, who shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 14, along with son Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, shared her thoughts on Botox and plastic surgery.

“Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout," she noted.

jennifergarner ig
Source: @jennifergarner/instagram
Garner, who loves to garden and be outside, loves to show off her goofy side on social media.

“I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that,” Garner said. “We can almost all wear less [makeup] than we think.”

jennifergarner ig
Source: @jennifergarner/instagram

Garner's beauty routine is simple, as it consists of just concealer, blush, mascara, and “a little something on my lips.”

jennifergarner
Source: @jennifergarner/instagram

“I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” the Yes Day actress added. “And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!’”

