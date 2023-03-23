Beaming Jennifer Garner Spends Time With Lookalike Daughter Violet Out In L.A.
Jennifer Garner spent some one-on-one time with lookalike daughter Violet Affleck as they ran errands in Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, March 22, the mother-daughter duo was photographed out and about, both smiling from ear-to-ear as they made their way down a sidewalk past a Peet’s coffee.
Keeping warm in the rainy weather, the 13 Going on 30 actress dressed in a cream colored sweater under an olive green colored blazer and completed the look with straight leg jeans.
The A-lister's eldest child with ex-husband Ben Affleck was also ready for the cold, opting for a shiny black puffer vest over a turtleneck sweater, as seen in photos.
The pair's outing comes days after the mother-of-three was seen dropping her son, Samuel, 11, off at school on Monday, March 20.
Aside from her sightings with her offspring, Garner has been in the headlines following Affleck's recent interview where he debunked claims that he previously blamed his marriage with the actress for his alcoholism.
More than one year after he said during an interview that “part” of the reason he started drinking was because he felt “trapped” in his marriage with Garner and that he would still be drinking if he stayed married to her, the Argo actor set the record straight on what he meant at that time.
- Ben Affleck Joined By Both Jennifer Lopez & Ex-Wife Jenner Garner For Daughter Seraphina's Musical Performance
- Jennifer Garner Raves About Attending 'Magical' White House State Dinner With Daughter Violet Affleck
- Jennifer Garner Brings Lookalike Daughter Violet To White House State Dinner For Rare Public Appearance
Noting that the public's takeaway from that interview "was actually the opposite of what I meant," Affleck clarified: "To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely."
"The point that I was trying to make was a sad one," the father-of-three said during an interview of his misconstrued remarks. "Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, ‘How much do we try?’ We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Garner and Affleck were famously married from 2005 until 20018, having gone their separate ways in 2015. The Gone Girl actor has since married Jennifer Lopez, while his ex-wife moved on with longtime-boyfriend John Miller.
Despite their split, Garner and Affleck have maintained a healthy coparenting relationship, with the pair often reuniting to spend time with their children.
Hollywood Life obtained photos of Garner's outing with Violet.