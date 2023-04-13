Jennifer Garner Shows Off New Bob Haircut In Stunning Black Dress: Photos
Jennifer Garner is beautiful, no matter what age!
The actress, 50, looked gorgeous as she waved to the cameras in New York City in mid-April.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the star!
The 13 Going on 30 alum, who sported a sequin black dress, was all smiles as she was surrounded by fans in the Big Apple.
On Tuesday, April 11, Garner — who shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 14, along with son Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck — revealed why her tots don't have social media.
"I just said to my kids, 'Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we'll have the conversation,'" she recalled while on the Today show.
She also told her three children to "find scientific evidence that matches what I have, that says that it's not good for teenagers. Then we'll chat."
Fortunately, her eldest child is "grateful" to not be inundated with the apps.
"We'll see. I mean, it's a long haul," she shared. "I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there."
In 2019, she shared why Violet wasn't allowed to have a social media presence.
"Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure," Garner told Katie Couric. "My daughter's at an all-girl school, and it's such a huge problem."
"She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram, and I can see why because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do," she continued. "How often is that in parenting? I just say, 'When you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation. But everything you look at, I don't see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don't see it.'"
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three got candid about her parenting skills.
"I think my children live feeling that way," Garner said of her offspring calling her "extra."
"They would tattoo it. They don't even need to say it. It is fact," she told Entertainment Tonight.