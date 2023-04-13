Jennifer Garner Shows Off New Bob Haircut In Stunning Black Dress: Photos

On Tuesday, April 11, Garner — who shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 14, along with son Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck — revealed why her tots don't have social media.

"I just said to my kids, 'Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we'll have the conversation,'" she recalled while on the Today show.

She also told her three children to "find scientific evidence that matches what I have, that says that it's not good for teenagers. Then we'll chat."