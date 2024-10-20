Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Arrive at Event as Actor's Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez Attends Solo Amid Divorce Battle
Exes are coming together!
On Friday, October 18, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrived at the Brentwood event together, while Jennifer Lopez arrived separately.
In the photo taken outside the event space, Fin Affleck, 15, accompanied Ben, 52, and Jen, 52, while J. Lo, 55, stepped out alongside daughter Emme, 16.
The former flames — who were married from 2005-2018 and share kids Fin, Violet and Samuel — both kept it casual in jeans and jackets for the outing.
Meanwhile, the “On the Floor” singer stepped out in a jumpsuit and heels as she strutted into the establishment.
The event came as Ben and J.Lo are attempting to finalize their divorce, which the actress filed in August 2024. In the legal paperwork, J.Lo listed April 26 as their date of separation, almost two years after they tied the knot in July 2022.
As OK! previously reported, J.Lo recently broke her silence about their split in an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser.
“Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f------ do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?” she began, noting how she is “excited” to be on her own.
The Atlas star said being single is “new territory” for her and it’s been “lonely, unfamiliar, scary, sad” and “desperate.”
Though the four-time divorcee is going through hard times, she assured that “being in a relationship doesn’t define” her.
“When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,'” the mother-of-two said. “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.”
After the interview went public, a source shared that Ben "didn't get a heads up" that J.Lo would be speaking publicly about marriage.
"Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever," the source spilled. "He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out."
Their romance "is a part of his life just as much as anything else," the source noted, adding, "He's never going to get away from it."
Despite he and J.Lo having different ways of coping, the insider said Ben is "OK with however Jen has to deal with it."
"People deal with loss and breakup in their own way, and this is what Jen had to do and Ben has to accept it," they shared.
