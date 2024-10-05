Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Want a Resolution' Soon Amid Bitter Divorce Battle: Source

"They had no prenup, which complicates things, and what’s at stake are the assets they acquired together during their marriage — the $60 million house they’ve listed for $68 million, and the production company Artists Equity Ben formed with Matt Damon two years ago, which Jennifer also has a stake in," the source spilled.

Per the source, Lopez, 55, claimed she "put down the bulk of cash for their gigantic mansion, plus paid for many of the renovations. She wants to get her investment back."