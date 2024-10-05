or
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Want a Resolution' Soon Amid Bitter Divorce Battle: Source

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez want a clean end to their two-year marriage.

By:

Oct. 5 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a lot to sort out.

According to insiders, the former Hollywood power couple is hoping to have an easy divorce even though they never signed a prenuptial agreement before they tied the knot in 2022.

ben affleck jennifer lopez want resolution soon bitter divorce battle
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'want a resolution' to their divorce as soon as possible.

"They had no prenup, which complicates things, and what’s at stake are the assets they acquired together during their marriage — the $60 million house they’ve listed for $68 million, and the production company Artists Equity Ben formed with Matt Damon two years ago, which Jennifer also has a stake in," the source spilled.

Per the source, Lopez, 55, claimed she "put down the bulk of cash for their gigantic mansion, plus paid for many of the renovations. She wants to get her investment back."

ben affleck jennifer lopez want resolution soon bitter divorce battle
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Despite Affleck, 52, and his "darkness" being a major factor in the end of their romance, the Boston native "is willing to give in to some extent — but he doesn’t think Jennifer has a right to a cut from future Artists Equity projects. They just want a resolution soon," the source claimed.

The Selena actress officially filed for divorce from Affleck in August after the former pair's differences created tension between them. "She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben," a separate insider claimed.

ben affleck jennifer lopez want resolution soon bitter divorce battle
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022.

Now, the Argo actor will have to do his best to meet Lopez's demands in order not to set off a bigger court battle. "Because there's no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice," another insider claimed. "Which means Ben's got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J.Lo as possible."

If Affleck, who rekindled his early 2000s relationship with the "Get Right" singer in 2021, "doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable," the source noted.

ben affleck jennifer lopez want resolution soon bitter divorce battle
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"The frustration with that from his point of view is that he’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk pissing J.Lo off," the insider revealed. "His big complaint in their marriage was how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him. He’s got so many hot women blowing up his phone but he’s gun shy because he can’t risk upsetting J.Lo. He’s fully aware it’s just playing into her hands, but what choice does he have right now."

In Touch spoke with a source close to Affleck and Lopez.

