Natural Landscapers! Jennifer Garner Shares Sweet Snapshot With Adorable Baby Goat

This isn't the first time the mother-of-three — she shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — has given fans a peek into her love of animals. While making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, she shared a pet themed gift the kids got her.

"I love my chickens, I love the fish, but what has happened is my kids have discovered that if they want to have pets … they give [them to] me for my birthday or for Mother’s Day," she comically told the show host. "'Guess what, Mom? We’re getting you a fish tank.’ They filled a little pretend fish tank with colorful things, and it was a whole thing. And of course, I buy the fish tank."