Natural Landscapers! Jennifer Garner Shares Sweet Snapshot With Adorable Baby Goat
Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to show off a cute furry friend of hers! The 13 Going on 30 actress posed for a selfie while cuddling an adorable goat.
"Years ago, a friendly herd of goats lived with us long enough to eat away an unwanted hillside of ivy (it had become a hotel for 🐀 🐀)," she captioned the sweet snapshot on Thursday, September 1. "Best all natural landscaping ever. 🌳 #TBT."
JENNIFER GARNER PUTS HER GLOWING MAKEUP-FREE FACE ON DISPLAY BEFORE GETTING TO WORK ON HER NEW SHOW
The Yes Day star sported a laid-back look in a dark blue, long sleeved top, with her brunette locks pulled back into a casual up-do.
This isn't the first time the mother-of-three — she shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — has given fans a peek into her love of animals. While making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, she shared a pet themed gift the kids got her.
JENNIFER GARNER SHOWS OFF COMICAL BASKETBALL SKILLS WHILE EX-HUSBAND BEN AFFLECK TOUR NEW $50 MILLION FAMILY HOME WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ
"I love my chickens, I love the fish, but what has happened is my kids have discovered that if they want to have pets … they give [them to] me for my birthday or for Mother’s Day," she comically told the show host. "'Guess what, Mom? We’re getting you a fish tank.’ They filled a little pretend fish tank with colorful things, and it was a whole thing. And of course, I buy the fish tank."
"My chickens are so darn healthy that they are living way past their life expectancies," the Elektra actress shared of her beloved pets during her appearance. "They’re just laying away. … They weren’t off very long this year. They wanted to get back to it."
She also shared a cute anecdote about how she started taking one of her cats on walks in order to encourage her kids to get some fresh air during the pandemic.
"All of a sudden now I have a cat and have a cat stroller and I take it for walks, and it has a leash," she joked.
However, Garner has recently spent some time away from the farm, so to speak. The actress was spotted enjoying a bite to eat in San Francisco where she is filming her Apple TV series, The Last Thing He Told Me.