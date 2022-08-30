Super Woman! Jennifer Garner Spotted On Filming Break In San Francisco

"There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for," the source continued.

JENNIFER GARNER & SAMUEL ENJOY MOTHER-SON STROLL DAYS AFTER BEN AFFLECK'S GEORGIA WEDDING

Despite skipping the ceremony — allegedly taking a trip to Sam’s Club instead — the star still reportedly sent her well wishes to the newlyweds.

"Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event,” the source added, noting that Garner’s congratulations were seemingly a testament to her close relationship with both Affleck and Lopez.