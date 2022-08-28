Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner & More! Celebrity Exes Who Successfully Coparent Their Children

While Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick have had their ups and downs over the years, they've worked hard to make sure they are able to talk and spend time together for their three kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

"I do think we are very lucky to be doing it [coparenting] this way and we can, if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together," Kardashian said in a parenting focused interview for Poosh. "And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together … like what else could you want?"

"Yeah. I mean, I feel like we are just raising our kids how we would’ve raised them, whether we were together or not," added Disick.