Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner & More! Celebrity Exes Who Successfully Coparent Their Children
Working things out for the kids! Breakups are a part of life, but they are even more difficult to navigate when there are children involved. Battling with the pressures of fame can also make parenting a steady struggle.
However, these celebrity exes have proven to the world that it's possible to have a healthy coparenting relationship with their former partners while living out their lives in the public eyes.
Scroll through the gallery below to see celebrity exes who have worked out a way to celebrity coparent with their A-Lister exes.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have mastered the art of coparenting as they juggle their own romantic relationships. The couple, who called it quits in 2015 and share Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, have learned to put their differences aside and focus on what's best for their kiddos — even if that meant Garner making nice with her ex-husband's new wife, Jennifer Lopez.
"Once it was clear that Ben and Lopez were serious about getting back together, Jennifer reached out," an insider dished at the time. "When you have children with an ex and that person starts dating again, all three of you are linked together like it or not. Jennifer was determined to make sure that she had a relationship with J. Lo, if for nothing else, so that things were not awkward for her kids."
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick
While Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick have had their ups and downs over the years, they've worked hard to make sure they are able to talk and spend time together for their three kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
"I do think we are very lucky to be doing it [coparenting] this way and we can, if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together," Kardashian said in a parenting focused interview for Poosh. "And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together … like what else could you want?"
"Yeah. I mean, I feel like we are just raising our kids how we would’ve raised them, whether we were together or not," added Disick.
Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony
The Hustlers actress and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, were married for seven years before they made the decision to end their marriage in 2011, but Lopez has spoken of remaining close friends with her ex as they parent their 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max.
In a 2017 televised interview on Live with Kelly, featuring guest host Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the megastar admitted to feeling nervous about working on an album with Anthony after their split.
"At first I was like, ‘We’re good with the kids and everything, but if we start working together, are we gonna start going at each other again?'," she shared. "And it’s been awesome. Honestly, I think it’s even helped our relationship ... We’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him, he’s always gonna be there for me."
Hoda Kotb & Joel Schiffman
Hoda Kotb quietly ended her long-term relationship with Joel Schiffman earlier this year, but the Today cohost has no ill will towards her ex as they continue to raise their girls, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3.
"I don't regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here," Kotb confessed in mid-August. "I have two incredible children I share with him. And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."
"He'll have a Saturday, and I'll do the Sunday. We switch each week. He'll take the girls and do some fun things, and I'll take some quiet time," she continued. "It's a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He's a great dad."
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet
Despite announcing their divorce in a joint social media post this past January, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are still dedicated to supporting their children, whether it's in their day-to-day lives or in their careers.
In February, the Aquaman star attended The Batman premiere — starring Momoa's stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz — with his and Bonet's kids, Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, gushing they were "so proud" of Kravitz.
"Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies," he added. "We're very excited to just be here. ... It's still family, you know?"