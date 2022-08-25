Jennifer Garner & Samuel Enjoy Mother-Son Stroll Days After Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding
After Ben Affleck's kiddos spent the weekend in Georgia celebrating his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez, his son, Samuel, enjoyed some quality time with his mom.
Jennifer Garner and the 10-year-old were seen going for a stroll in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24. Joined by the A-lister's younger sister, Susannah, and their mother, Patricia, the 13 Going on 30 actress and her youngster went to grab some coffee as they all walked hand-in-hand.
Before he had his hands full with a drink and bag of goodies, Samuel held hands with his grandmother and mom, who showed off her toned legs in workout leggings she paired with a grey sweatshirt, during the outing.
JENNIFER GARNER SKIPPING BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ'S WEDDING DESPITE NABBING INVITE
Missing from the family stroll was the two other children Garner shares with newlywed Affleck, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as her other sister, Melissa.
All three of Garner's youngsters spent the weekend with their famous dad, as they watched him say "I Do," for the second time, to Lopez. Though Violet opted out of watching the couple wed for the first time last month in Sin City — OK! reported only Seraphine and Lopez's daughter, Emme, were in attendance — the teenager made the trek to Georgia for round two. (Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)
Affleck and Lopez kicked off their lavish wedding weekend on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner followed by a ceremony the next day. The festivities concluded Sunday, August 21, with a picnic/ barbecue for their closest family and friends.
LEAH REMINI'S LONGTIME FRIENDSHIP WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ 'HIT A ROUGH PATCH' AFTER BEN AFFLECK RECONCILIATION
Though Garner wasn't there to watch her ex-husband marry another woman, OK! learned she made it on the invite list. "Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation," noted a source.
Despite the kind gesture, Garner couldn't make it due to prior work commitments, but she wished Bennifer 2.0 "all the best" and was happy her kids went. "She’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom," the insider added.