Jennifer Garner & Samuel Enjoy Mother-Son Stroll Days After Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

After Ben Affleck's kiddos spent the weekend in Georgia celebrating his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez, his son, Samuel, enjoyed some quality time with his mom.

Jennifer Garner and the 10-year-old were seen going for a stroll in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24. Joined by the A-lister's younger sister, Susannah, and their mother, Patricia, the 13 Going on 30 actress and her youngster went to grab some coffee as they all walked hand-in-hand.