Jennifer Garner Will Always Want to 'Rescue' Ex Ben Affleck But the 'Ship Has Sailed as Far as the Romance Returning': Source
Though Jennifer Garner has been a shoulder to lean on for ex-husband Ben Affleck in the wake of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez and his yearslong addiction struggles, a source insisted the pair's relationship will never be more than platonic.
"They had a very difficult breakup, but they’ve healed those wounds and are incredibly close," a source told a news outlet of where the actress and the Boston native, both 52, currently stand.
"It goes beyond co-parenting," the insider said, referring to the three children they have. "They have a deep, meaningful friendship."
According to the source, some of their friends "might say they’re closer now than they were when they were married."
"Jen will always want to ride to Ben’s rescue, but it stops there. The ship has sailed as far as the romance returning," the insider shared. "They’ve just been through so much together, how can they not be incredibly close and bonded forever?"
Another thing preventing them from dating again is Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, whom she's been on and off with since 2018.
The source insisted there's no jealousy between the mom-of-three, her ex-husband and the businessman, as "John seems to like Ben."
Plus, "John and Jen are in this for the long haul," the source added, though it's unclear if the CaliBurger CEO spent the holidays with Garner and Affleck, who reportedly celebrated together with their kids.
- Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are Not Having 'Issues' Over Her Spending More Time With Ex Ben Affleck After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
- Ben Affleck 'Has No Interest in Jumping Back Into a Relationship' Despite Spending More Time With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner: Source
- 'There’s Been a Lot of Healing': Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are 'Closer Now' After Messy Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On the other hand, a source claimed Lopez, 55, "felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost all of her marriage to Affleck."
"The way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy," the insider told another publication.
Though the singer and Affleck have a long history — they first got together in the early 2000s but called off their engagement in January 2004 before reuniting in 2021 and divorcing last year — a source close to the mom-of-two noted there's no chance of another reconciliation.
"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end. She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter," the source explained of Lopez, who sparked romance rumors with Kevin Costner, 70, over the New Year's Eve holiday.
Meanwhile, the Gone Girl actor "has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment," said one source.
Instead, the movie star is "focused on numerous projects he’s working on" and is "still adjusting to the single life."
In Touch Weekly reported on Garner and Affleck staying platonic.