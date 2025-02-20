Jennifer Garner Will Always Want to 'Rescue' Ex Ben Affleck But the 'Ship Has Sailed as Far as the Romance Returning': Source

An insider said Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck became 'incredibly close' after ending their marriage.

"They had a very difficult breakup, but they’ve healed those wounds and are incredibly close," a source told a news outlet of where the actress and the Boston native, both 52, currently stand.

Though Jennifer Garner has been a shoulder to lean on for ex-husband Ben Affleck in the wake of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez and his yearslong addiction struggles, a source insisted the pair's relationship will never be more than platonic.

"It goes beyond co-parenting," the insider said, referring to the three children they have. "They have a deep, meaningful friendship."

According to the source, some of their friends "might say they’re closer now than they were when they were married."

"Jen will always want to ride to Ben’s rescue, but it stops there. The ship has sailed as far as the romance returning," the insider shared. "They’ve just been through so much together, how can they not be incredibly close and bonded forever?"