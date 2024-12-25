or
Ben Affleck Is 'Feeling Good About Himself' After Spending Time With Ex Jennifer Garner and Their Kids 'Over the Holidays'

Ben Affleck is 'feeling good' after spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids 'over the holidays,' a source said.

Dec. 25 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck seems to be in a cheery mood now, especially because he gets to be with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kidsViolet, Fin (previously known as Seraphina) and Samuel — just in time for Christmas.

“Now that Ben’s getting back to his old routine, he’s feeling good about himself,” said a source. “Spending time with Jen Garner and the kids over the holidays has helped him to feel that everything’s all right in his world again.”

The pair split in 2015.

After his split from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, Affleck, 52, has been spotted with the 13 Going on 30 lead, 52, on multiple occasions.

As OK! previously reported, the former flames spent Thanksgiving together. Ealier in the day, they were seen handing out food at the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, Calif.

"He can just be himself," a source claimed about their relationship. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."

The former flames share three kids.

"They'll always be close because they share children together and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship," the insider said.

It seems like the Gone Girl star also wants to adapt this mindset when it comes to navigating things with his ex Lopez, 55, who filed for divorce in August.

“They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” the insider told Page Six.

“Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids,” they added.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck spent the holidays with his ex-wife and kids.

The source shared that while "things haven’t been the same" for the pop star and the Deep Water actor since parting ways, they still have "a lot of history" together that "doesn’t disappear overnight," which is why will always have "mutual respect for one another."

The duo are still close despite not being romantically involved.

The exes were seen together again when they met up ahead of Christmas Eve for a lunch date at Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif., on December 22.

According to an insider, Lopez and Affleck will always have love for each other.

"J.Lo has stayed over at Ben’s place a couple times. When it’s good, it’s really good, but when it’s bad, it’s really bad — and things are so good when they are friends. If things are better between them because they’re separated, that’s a reason the divorce would go through," the source told Us Weekly.

Star spoke to the first source.

