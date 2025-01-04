Jennifer Lopez 'Felt Threatened' by Jennifer Garner 'for Almost All of Her Marriage' to Ben Affleck, Source Claims: 'Drove Her Crazy'
It seems like Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner didn't bond while the former was with Ben Affleck for a brief period of time, a source claims.
“J.Lo felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost all of her marriage,” the insider alleged. “The way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy.”
It's no surprise the Gone Girl star, 52, and the 13 Going on 30 lead, 52, are on friendly terms, as they are frequently seen with their three kids: Violet, Fin (formerly known as Seraphina) and Samuel.
According to an insider, the dad-of-three likes “spending time with Jen and their kids" as it is "much more comfortable than trying to do the blended family thing,” the source dished. “He’s so at ease with her, there’s no tension, no pressure, he can totally be himself.”
The former flames, who split in 2015, were seen handing out food at the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on Thanksgiving, and they also spent Christmas together, a source said.
"Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids,” the source told People. “Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."
- Jennifer Garner 'No Longer Wishes to Have Communication' With Jennifer Lopez After Messy Ben Affleck Divorce, Source Claims
- Ben Affleck's 'Reliance' on Jennifer Garner 'as a Confidante May Have Crossed the Line,' Insider Claims
- Jennifer Garner 'Encouraged' Ex Ben Affleck to 'Work' on His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez During 'Rocky' Period
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Affleck is likely still coping from his his divorce, it seems like he's trying to present for his kiddos. “Now that Ben’s getting back to his old routine, he’s feeling good about himself,” another source told Star. “Spending time with Jen Garner and the kids over the holidays has helped him to feel that everything’s all right in his world again.”
Meanwhile, it seems like Garner is happy Affleck is moving on from Lopez, 55.
“Jen no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it has to do with the kids,” another insider told Daily Mail.
“Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried,” the source explained.
In Touch spoke to the first source.