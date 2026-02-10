Jennifer Grey, 65, Stuns in One-Piece Black Bathing Suit During Beach Outing: Hot Photos
Feb. 10 2026, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET
Jennifer Grey is proving age is just a number!
The Dirty Dancing star, 65, gave fans a peek into her laid-back beach escape, sharing a calm photo of herself kneeling on a pink towel, with the ocean stretching out behind her. Dressed in a classic black one-piece swimsuit and oversized sunglasses, Grey appeared relaxed and glowing as waves rolled in beneath a clear blue sky.
Keeping things effortless for the seaside moment, the actress went makeup-free and let her natural curls fall loosely around her shoulders. A straw sun hat rested nearby on the towel, adding to the easygoing vibe. The snapshot perfectly captured the carefree mood of a girls’ trip, which Grey hinted at in her caption by tagging longtime friend Tracy Pollan and joking about laughing like they were “back in high school.”
Fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments, applauding both the beautiful setting and Grey’s timeless style.
“You are fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one follower wrote.
Another chimed in, “So cool!! I didn’t even know you guys are besties😍😍❤️.”
Pollan responded sweetly with, “Love you the mostest!”
“Hottie. Love you,” a fourth fan added.
A fifth commented, “Girls trips are good for the soul!!”
The beach post comes shortly after Grey made headlines for praising Bad Bunny following his Super Bowl halftime show on February 8. The actress later shared a throwback photo with the Latin music star, revealing that he inspired her to name her dog after him.
“I first laid on @badbunnypr in 2022. Suffice it to say…I was shooketh. Then 10 days ago, this little guy showed up and has stolen my heart," she wrote on Instagram.
- White Hot! Heather Graham Hits The Beach In Mexico Wearing An Eye-Popping Bikini At 51 — Photos
- Jennifer Lopez, 55, Shows Off Her Toned Butt in Tight Pink Catsuit at F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia
- Single Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Enviable Abs After Surprise 10-Minute Performance During Sundance Film Festival: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Grey continued, "Please meet Benito, a name inspired by the miraculous and soulful #BenitoBowl, a powerful exaltation of love unity and joy #BenitoBowl #loveismorepowerfulthanhate."
Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, February 8, delivering a performance deeply rooted in his South American and Caribbean heritage. The global superstar — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in Bayamón, Puerto Rico — has long celebrated his Boricua identity, blending Indigenous, African, Spanish and American influences throughout his music.
The show featured bold visuals, including a staged cornfield surrounded by farm workers, a real-life Latino wedding ceremony, and scenes representing daily life inside a Hispanic household.
Throughout the set, Bad Bunny emphasized unity, telling the crowd, “God bless America, whether it’s Chile, Argentina,” as he named more than 20 countries across North and South America while their flags appeared onstage.
He also stood beside both the American flag and the Puerto Rican flag, highlighting the island’s role as a U.S. territory.
At one powerful moment, the artist lifted a football bearing the message: “Together we are America.”