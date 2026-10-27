Jennifer Lawrence Says She Underwent Chest Augmentation Procedure and Plans to Get a Face Lift in Candid Plastic Surgery Confession
Oct. 27 2026, Updated 2:33 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence made shocking plastic surgery confessions.
The actress, 36, and mom-of-two admitted to having a b--- job and revealed her plans to one day get a facelift in an interview released on October 27.
“I want to be a s--- mom,” she gushed. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s--- together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s--- together."
Lawrence welcomed her first son, Cy, in 2022 with her husband, Cooke Maroney. Her second son was born in early 2025, though the family has chosen to keep his name private.
The star got candid about "bouncing back" to her standard of beauty after giving birth, declaring she's going to be taking her body and face into the hands of medical professionals.
"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she previously said. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”
Jennifer Lawrence's Past Surgery Confessions
In the past, Lawrence has admitted to subjecting herself to "baby Botox" and shared an additional trendy procedure that's on her wish list.
“I would love to have a buccal fat removal,” she revealed. “I can’t because everybody would know, but just know that I want that.”
Her shocking plastic surgery admissions came as the self-proclaimed "hair girl" was promoting her new beauty business, Mes, which launched with three hair care products.
"I feel like if my hair looks okay, then nobody’s gonna notice anything else about my face, clothes, or body,” she gushed about the reason behind her business. “I also can find myself using it to hide."
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Many fans have previously speculated that the blonde beauty's hair is her best feature.
The Hunger Games alum noted that among all of the other beauty pressures women face in Hollywood, pressure to have great hair, especially since announcing hair products, hadn't even crossed her mind.
"That didn’t even occur to me,” the actress panicked. "Is that something people think about?"
'Meet My Baby'
However, after subjecting herself to endless hair dye, wigs and products over the course of her illustrious career, Lawrence admitted that the line was a way of taking her hair into her own hands, much like she had her chest.
"When you are a new and upcoming actress, you can’t be like, ‘Don’t put that on my hair,’” she explained. “You sit in the chair and you say ‘Thank you,’ and you shut your mouth.”
In a heartwarming video announcing the products, Lawrence danced with other models, whipping their gorgeous hair back and forth. She gushed over her new business endeavor in the caption.
"Meet my baby," she wrote. "I’ve spent the last 3 years working with the amazing scientists to create something we are really, really proud of. I’m excited to finally share mes° with NICE PEOPLE WHO DON'T LEAVE MEAN COMMENTS."