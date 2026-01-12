or
Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Being 'Naked' as She Hits the 2026 Golden Globes in a Daring Sheer Dress

photo of jennifer lawrence
Source: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The 'Die My Love' star wore a custom Givenchy gown featuring intricate floral embroidery.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 10:12 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence is feeling herself in her bold Golden Globes look.

The actress, who's nominated for her performance in Die My Love, turned heads in a custom Givenchy gown featuring a seductive sheer design with intricate floral embroidery throughout.

When asked whether she'd be going out after the annual awards show on Sunday, January 11, she quipped, "I'm going to hang. I'm naked, I might as well."

image of Jennifer Lawrence said her kids 'would prefer' she wasn't at the Golden Globes.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lawrence said her kids 'would prefer' she wasn't at the Golden Globes.

Lawrence also admitted to Entertainment Tonight that her young kids "would prefer" that she "not be here."

The mom-of-two welcomed her second son less than a year ago in April 2025. She also has a 3-year-old son, Cy, with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she wed in 2019.

In Die My Love, which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson, the Oscar winner plays a new mother navigating postpartum depression.

Source: @alicia201164/x

Jennifer Lawrence quipped that she's 'naked,' so she 'might as well' hit the after-party circuit.

Jennifer Lawrence Gave Up Her Pet Dog After Having Kids

image of Jennifer Lawrence rehomed her dog after welcoming her children.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lawrence rehomed her dog after welcoming her children.

Lawrence's appearance at the Globes comes after she revealed she decided to rehome her dog Pippi.

Speaking at a Q&A for Die My Love on Wednesday, January 7, the actress confessed, "She's alive, she's with my parents," adding that the pup "did not like New York" even though she lived "near the park for her."

"After I had a kid, dogs became so scary," she explained. "My son's going up to it and it's almost like I don't recognize dogs right now, I just see them as a threat. One of them bit my son and that just made me want to obliterate every dog ever."

image of The actress still has her cat, Fred.
Source: Francis Specker/CBS

The actress still has her cat, Fred.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress — who adopted Pippi in 2017 — went on to admit she's not as worried about her cat, Fred.

"I have a cat and I feel like they're so misunderstood," she said. "They are a--holes and people who don't like that about cats are getting that that is what is so funny."

Jennifer Lawrence Says Having Kids 'Changed' Her 'Creatively'

image of Jennifer Lawrence said 'having children changes everything.'
Source: mega

Jennifer Lawrence said 'having children changes everything.'

Lawrence has been candid about how motherhood has transformed her in unexpected ways.

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she shared, "Having children changes everything, it changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible. They go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working."

She continued, "I didn't know that I could feel so much and my job has a lot to do with emotion. They've opened up the world to me. It's almost feeling like a blister or something, so sensitive. So they've changed my life, obviously, for the best and they've changed me creatively."

Jennifer Lawrence Wants a B--- Job After Welcoming Second Kid

image of Jennifer Lawrence confessed she wants to get a b--- job after birthing two kids.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lawrence confessed she wants to get a b--- job after birthing two kids.

The Hunger Games alum also admitted in an October 2025 interview that she plans on getting a b----- augmentation.

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she explained. "Second one, nothing bounced back."

