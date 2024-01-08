Jennifer Lawrence Praised After Hilariously Joking If She Doesn't Win a Golden Globe She's 'Leaving': Watch
She's got jokes! Jennifer Lawrence was nominated at the 2024 Golden Globes for her comedy No Hard Feelings, and when she appeared on the screen, she hilariously quipped, "If I don't win, I'm leaving."
Of course, people loved seeing the blonde beauty, 33, in her element.
One person wrote, "Jennifer Lawrence remains the most relatable person in Hollywood, I see," while another said, "petition for Jennifer Lawrence to host next years Golden Globes."
A third person added, "Jennifer Lawrence should be invited to every award show even when she isn’t nominated and bring this type of energy!" while a fourth stated, "We’re still so lucky to have someone as funny and as talented as Jennifer Lawrence."
The actress looked gorgeous in a black gown — the first time she's attended the star-studded event since 2016, when she was up for Best Actress award for Joy.
This time around, Lawrence was nominated for best female actor in a comedy or musical for her role in No Hard Feelings, and she was up against Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Fantasia Barrino and Alma Pöysti. Though she didn't win, it looked like Lawrence, who welcomed son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022, had a great time.
While on the red carpet, the mom-of-one joked about how being a bride is "awful" while talking to E! News.
"It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?' I'll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying they're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine,'" she recalled.
"My mom was like, ‘It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died," she added.
Lawrence was most concerned about her Silver Linings Playbook costar Robert De Niro.
"I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'" she shared. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home' and he was nice — he like talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, 'Go.'"