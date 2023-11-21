'Chaotic!': Jennifer Lawrence Suffers 'Awkward' Wardrobe Malfunction During Dior Event
Is there anyone more relatable than Jennifer Lawrence?
While introducing the Dior "Carousel of Dreams" holiday window displays in New York City on Monday, November 20, The Hunger Games actress, 33, suffered a wardrobe malfunction — and the internet went wild!
Ass Lawrence approached the microphone, her belt — which had been tied across the front of her winter coat — popped off. The Silver Linings Playbook star was so stunned by the mishap that she let out a loud gasp that made everyone in the crowd laugh.
"NYC cab drivers showing about as much patience as her belt 😂," one person commented below an Instagram video of the funny moment where the cars going by were honking their horns.
"She always gets stuck with the awkward moments 😂," a second fan chimed in about the slip-up.
"Chaotic hahahaha but jen is too sweet and funny," a third social media user adoringly added about Lawrence.
The No Hard Feelings actress has been criticized in the past for her goofy demeanor, and as OK! previously reported, Lawrence even confronted Anderson Cooper after he accused her of staging her infamous Oscars fall in 2013.
"Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying, 'Well she obviously faked the fall,' and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech," Lawrence explained during a 2020 episode of Heather McMahan’s “Absolutely Not” podcast.
The Kentucky native explained she ran into the news anchor at a friend's Christmas party and confronted him about the rude remark.
"My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, 'Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know.' He apologized immediately and said he didn’t know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up … he probably told everyone I was a psycho," she said.
Lawrence admitted she had a case of the jitters when she picked up the golden statue for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.
"I was ready for it. I was very nervous and also very superstitious," she remembered. "I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech."