'Chaotic!': Jennifer Lawrence Suffers 'Awkward' Wardrobe Malfunction During Dior Event

jennifer lawrence has awkward wardrobe malfunction pp
By:

Nov. 21 2023, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Is there anyone more relatable than Jennifer Lawrence?

While introducing the Dior "Carousel of Dreams" holiday window displays in New York City on Monday, November 20, The Hunger Games actress, 33, suffered a wardrobe malfunction — and the internet went wild!

jennifer lawrence has awkward waldrobe malfunction
Source: @wwd/instagram

Jennifer Lawrence suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Ass Lawrence approached the microphone, her belt — which had been tied across the front of her winter coat — popped off. The Silver Linings Playbook star was so stunned by the mishap that she let out a loud gasp that made everyone in the crowd laugh.

"NYC cab drivers showing about as much patience as her belt 😂," one person commented below an Instagram video of the funny moment where the cars going by were honking their horns.

jennifer lawrence has awkward wardrobe malfuction
Source: @wwd/instagram

The internet went wild for another candid moment from Jennifer Lawrence.

"She always gets stuck with the awkward moments 😂," a second fan chimed in about the slip-up.

"Chaotic hahahaha but jen is too sweet and funny," a third social media user adoringly added about Lawrence.

The No Hard Feelings actress has been criticized in the past for her goofy demeanor, and as OK! previously reported, Lawrence even confronted Anderson Cooper after he accused her of staging her infamous Oscars fall in 2013.

jennifer lawrence has awkward malfunction
Source: mega

Jennifer Lawrence has been accused of staging her embarrassing moments in the past.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lawrence

"Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying, 'Well she obviously faked the fall,' and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech," Lawrence explained during a 2020 episode of Heather McMahan’s “Absolutely Not” podcast.

The Kentucky native explained she ran into the news anchor at a friend's Christmas party and confronted him about the rude remark.

"My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, 'Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know.' He apologized immediately and said he didn’t know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up … he probably told everyone I was a psycho," she said.

Lawrence admitted she had a case of the jitters when she picked up the golden statue for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

jennifer lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence was 'nervous' during her 2013 Oscar fall.

Source: OK!

"I was ready for it. I was very nervous and also very superstitious," she remembered. "I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech."

