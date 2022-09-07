Jennifer Lawrence Admits That Sitcom ’30 Rock’ Transformed Her Political Views For 'The Greater Good’

While watching an episode as a teenager the actress was impacted by Liz Lemon when she said "Just because I think ... we should all have hybrid cars doesn't mean I don't love America." The Oscar winner grew up in a conservative household and community in Louisville, Kentucky which influenced her opinions, but they were quickly transformed after watching the popular sitcom.

FIT AT 30! HOW JENNIFER LAWRENCE, MARGOT ROBBIE, EMMA WATSON & MORE STAY IN IMPECCABLE SHAPE — SEE THEIR TIPS & TRICKS

Growing up she believed that her political affiliation meant: "Why should my taxes pay for your haughty lifestyle?" Today she believes she makes decisions that affect everyone positively. “Nobody likes to see half their paycheck go away, but it made sense to me. Yeah, for the greater good, I guess it makes sense,” she said.